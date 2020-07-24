1,820 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, tally reaches 33,511

Bihar reported 1,820 COVID-19 cases in the last two days, taking the total number of cases in the state to 33,511. According to the state health department, there are 10,519 actives cases in Bihar, out of which 737 cases were reported on Wednesday, and 1,083 cases on Thursday.

The state health department also informed that a total of 10,120 samples were tested on Thursday, and 20,959 patients have been cured/discharged till now. The recovery rate of coronavirus in the state stands at 66.14 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total COVID-19 positive cases in India now stands at 1,287,945, including 440,135 active cases, 817,209 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)