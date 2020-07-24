Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unprincipled for senior officials to exclude their perks from cost-cutting measures: AI pilot unions

The 50 per cent cut for senior Air India officials is only on "other allowances" and this equates to an approximate 10 per cent pay cut on the gross salary for the Director-Personnel who is also a "functional director", said the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) to Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal on Friday through a letter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:26 IST
Unprincipled for senior officials to exclude their perks from cost-cutting measures: AI pilot unions

It is unprincipled for the senior officials of Air India to exclude their perks and entitlements from the cost-cutting measures that the airline has implemented during the last few days, said the two leading pilot unions of the carrier on Friday. Air India had on Wednesday announced upto 50 per cent reduction in monthly allowances of its employees, who have a gross monthly salary of more than Rs 25,000. The 50 per cent cut for senior Air India officials is only on "other allowances" and this equates to an approximate 10 per cent pay cut on the gross salary for the Director-Personnel who is also a "functional director", said the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) to Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal on Friday through a letter. This is a deliberate whitewash to shield top management from any significant pay reduction, the letter added. "Around 63 cars are provided on lease for functional directors, executive directors, regional directors and general managers. Average lease rent per car per month as per market rates would be around Rs 24,000. This estimates close to Rs 2 crore per annum. Conveniently, this too is not re-examined in any austerity measures," the letter said. The letter mentioned that while functional directors are eligible for 270 litres of fuel per month, executive directors are eligible for 140 litres of fuel per month.

"The fuel expense for these two categories runs into approximately Rs 30 lakhs per annum," the letter said. On Wednesday, Air India had said fuel reimbursement will stand reduced by 10 per cent. Therefore, the letter said: "This is an insignificant cut on a completely frivolous entitlement which serves to highlight the senior management's self-serving approach instead of meaningful cost cutting measures." The letter mentioned: "It is not only unprincipled for the senior officials to exclude their perks, eligibilities and entitlements from the austerity measures but also irrefutable proof that the intent of the management cost cutting measures is to further the agenda of abusing employees under the guise of the epidemic." In another step to rationalise staff costs, the airline issued an internal order on July 14 asking its departmental heads and regional directors to identify employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to five years. Moreover, the carrier said employees can voluntarily opt for the LWP scheme too.

The national carrier has a debt of around Rs 70,000 crore and the government started the process to sell it to a private entity in January. Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,500 crore. The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, LWP and firing of employees in order to conserve cash. For example, on July 20, India's largest airline IndiGo had announced it would lay off 10 per cent of its workforce due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the pandemic. However, the airlines have been allowed to operate a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. The occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around 50-60 per cent only since May 25.

The scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23. However, Air India has been operating a significant number of special flights to and from countries around the world under the Vande Bharat Mission to help stranded people reach their destinations..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Britain's COVID lending schemes risk widening regional divides

In the northern English seaside resort of Blackpool, the family-run Elgin Hotel is preparing to reopen in August after four months enforced closure. The Elgin had a profitable 2019, but bookings so far suggest that the 89-room hotel yards f...

AP-NORC poll: Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return

Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll...

France pledges USD 17 million to Lebanon's struggling schools

Frances visiting foreign minister pledged Friday 15 million Euro USD 17 million in aid to Lebanons schools, which are struggling under the weight of the countrys major economic crisis. Jean-Yves Le Drian said France will not let the Lebanes...

Maisie Williams says important to show same sex romance in 'masculine' superhero world

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, who is making foray into superhero genre as werewolf Rahne Sinclair in New Mutants, says she is happy that fans are excited to see the romantic relationship between her and Blu Hunts Danielle Moonstar. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020