COVID-19: 'Janta curfew' in Nagpur city on Saturday, Sunday

As the coronavirus cases surged following easing of curbs here, civic authorities on Friday announced a 'janta curfew' in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday to check the spread of the infection. Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced the imposition of 'janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday (July 25 & 26) in the city, but said essential services will remain functional during the period.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of elected representatives and the civic administration here. Talking to reporters, Mundhe said for the last 8 to 10 days, the civic administration had been trying to push for "COVID-19 compliant behavioural change in citizens".

"We have decided to implement two-day janta curfew to bring public awareness about behavioural change towards COVID-19 rules. But if these rules are not followed, then a strict curfew could be imposed in the city," the IAS officer warned. "We are appealing to citizens to participate and support the janta curfew and change their behaviour and help break the coronavirus transmission chain, said Mundhe.

Barring essential services shops, all other establishments will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, the civic commissioner said. "Only medical shops, healthcare centres and milk outlets will remain open. All non-essential markets will remain shut," Mundhe said.

"Citizens should remain indoors and change their behaviour to comply with COVID-19 guidelines to help break the transmission chain, he said. The number of coronavirus patients in Nagpur district have shot up after the easing of lockdown under the state government's "Mission Begin Again" initiative.

Nagpur on Thursday reported 172 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 3,465 in the district, while the death toll stood at 64. The number of patients who have recovered stood at 2,213.