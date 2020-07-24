Committed workers needed to governance systems: Sindisiwe Chikunga

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says in addition to governance structures and systems, loyal and committed workers are needed.

"The efficiency and effectiveness of government to discharge its responsibility is largely dependent on the calibre of the public servants in its employ," Chikunga said.

Speaking at the Building Governance Capacity for South Africa seminar held in Pretoria earlier today, Chikunga said many states fall or stand as the result of the measure of dedication and commitment of its workers.

The seminar was hosted by The National School of Government (NSG) together with China-Africa Institute (CAI) and the University of China Academy of Social Sciences (UCASS).

Chikunga said South Africa boasts a highly decentralised and interdependent system of local governance.

"We look to China to draw lessons on sustained year on year economic growth that is used to fund social spending to uplift the people of China out of poverty.

"The experiences of China in residents and village committees can greatly benefit South Africa's Ward Committee system which is our vehicle for participatory governance and development.

"An increasing number of South African government functionaries are being sent to Chinese government schools in Beijing. South Africa plans to send increasing numbers of executives from South African Parastatals to study China's relationship with its State-Owned Enterprises," Chikunga said.

Chikunga said there is a need to uplift South Africans out of poverty while promoting growth and economic development.

"South Africa suffers a lot of pre-historic spatial injustices and uneven land distribution and ownership, which hinders development in most areas.

"Chinese lessons on long-term planning and pursuit of spatial justice and development is another area that we can share lessons," Chikunga said.

The NSG, in collaboration with the CAI and UCASS, hosted the two-week seminar for Senior Public Sector Leaders and Officials on Building Governance Capacity for South Africa.

Wrapping up on Friday, the seminar was part of exposing South African senior leaders and officials to international models of governance and development.

The seminar, attended by Deputy Ministers and senior government Officials, touched on the following topics:

Cultural and academic exchange between China and South Africa, and the promotion of mutual understanding and two-way learning.

China's experience in economic governance, especially its governance experiences in fighting against COVID-19.

Promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative and the construction of a community of shared future for mankind.

Other areas of focus during the seminar included strengthening governance, decision making and accountability; building critical capabilities to foster development, cohesion and economic growth, improving cooperative relationships across national, provincial and local governments and working with the private sector, labour, and civil society as social partners.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)