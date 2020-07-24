Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committed workers needed to governance systems: Sindisiwe Chikunga

“The efficiency and effectiveness of government to discharge its responsibility is largely dependent on the calibre of the public servants in its employ,” Chikunga said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:08 IST
Committed workers needed to governance systems: Sindisiwe Chikunga
Chikunga said South Africa boasts a highly decentralised and interdependent system of local governance. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says in addition to governance structures and systems, loyal and committed workers are needed.

"The efficiency and effectiveness of government to discharge its responsibility is largely dependent on the calibre of the public servants in its employ," Chikunga said.

Speaking at the Building Governance Capacity for South Africa seminar held in Pretoria earlier today, Chikunga said many states fall or stand as the result of the measure of dedication and commitment of its workers.

The seminar was hosted by The National School of Government (NSG) together with China-Africa Institute (CAI) and the University of China Academy of Social Sciences (UCASS).

Chikunga said South Africa boasts a highly decentralised and interdependent system of local governance.

"We look to China to draw lessons on sustained year on year economic growth that is used to fund social spending to uplift the people of China out of poverty.

"The experiences of China in residents and village committees can greatly benefit South Africa's Ward Committee system which is our vehicle for participatory governance and development.

"An increasing number of South African government functionaries are being sent to Chinese government schools in Beijing. South Africa plans to send increasing numbers of executives from South African Parastatals to study China's relationship with its State-Owned Enterprises," Chikunga said.

Chikunga said there is a need to uplift South Africans out of poverty while promoting growth and economic development.

"South Africa suffers a lot of pre-historic spatial injustices and uneven land distribution and ownership, which hinders development in most areas.

"Chinese lessons on long-term planning and pursuit of spatial justice and development is another area that we can share lessons," Chikunga said.

The NSG, in collaboration with the CAI and UCASS, hosted the two-week seminar for Senior Public Sector Leaders and Officials on Building Governance Capacity for South Africa.

Wrapping up on Friday, the seminar was part of exposing South African senior leaders and officials to international models of governance and development.

The seminar, attended by Deputy Ministers and senior government Officials, touched on the following topics:

Cultural and academic exchange between China and South Africa, and the promotion of mutual understanding and two-way learning.

China's experience in economic governance, especially its governance experiences in fighting against COVID-19.

Promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative and the construction of a community of shared future for mankind.

Other areas of focus during the seminar included strengthening governance, decision making and accountability; building critical capabilities to foster development, cohesion and economic growth, improving cooperative relationships across national, provincial and local governments and working with the private sector, labour, and civil society as social partners.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Need constant monitoring, exposure to find Sunil's successor, feels India assistant coach

Indian football team assistant coach Shanmugam Venkatesh feels constant monitoring and exposure could help in finding a worthy successor for talisman Sunil Chhetri who continues to dazzle with his incredible game. At 35 and after over 15 gl...

HC rejects plea seeking Commission of Inquiry to look into swapping of bodies of 2 COVID deceased

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry into the swapping of bodies of two COVID-19 deceased at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Two sons of a 92-year-old ma...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man as no material against him in charge sheet

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a man in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, saying he was the sole accused chargesheeted in the matter but was not seen in any video footage or named by any person. Addit...

Goldman Sachs and Malaysia reach $3.9B settlement over 1MDB

Malaysias government on Friday said it has reached a 3.9 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs in exchange for dropping criminal charges against the bank over bond sales that raised money for the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020