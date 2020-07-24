Customs arrests 13 men for smuggling in cigarettes worth over Rs 66 lakh from Dubai

Customs officials have arrested 13 men for smuggling into the country over 7.5 lakh cigarette sticks, worth Rs 66 lakh, at Delhi international airport, officials said on Friday. The accused were intercepted by the officials after their arrival from Dubai on Thursday.

They were found to be carrying over 7.5 lakh cigarette sticks in their baggage, the customs officials said. All the accused, aged between 26-40 years, worked as labourers and were stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19. They were probably lured into carrying the cigarettes in lieu of free flying tickets by the mastermind, the officials said. The cigarettes, worth Rs 66.6 lakh, have been seized and the accused were arrested, according to a statement issued by the customs. PTI AKV RHL