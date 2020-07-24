Road connectivity to several districts snapped as rain, landslides batter Arunachal

Incessant rainfall over the past couple of days has snapped road connectivity to several districts in Arunachal Pradesh, besides resulting in a flood-like situation, as per official reports issued on Friday. Landslides triggered by continuous rains have completely destroyed important road links in various parts of West Siang district, a report from District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Gijum Tali said.

The Aalo-Pangin Road was damaged at many places with a number of heavy vehicles remaining stranded. However, efforts by the administration could restore the damages to some extent for the passage of light vehicles, it said. The Aalo-Likabali Road is also blocked due to heavy landslides at Everest Point, while restoration for movement of light vehicles could only be managed on Friday. The Aalo-Yomcha Road at Sii-Kosi is also blocked, and clearance works are going on for movement of men and materials, it said.

According to a report from East Siang, heavy downpour and steady increase in Siang rivers water level have caused massive soil erosions in the Mebo sub-division of the district. According to officials, around 400 hectares of cropland have been eroded by Siang River in Mebo, while the Government Lower Primary School in Sigar also faces an erosion threat.

The Mebo-Dhola Road connecting Mebo and Paglam has been damaged due to soil erosion in the stretch between Kongkul and Namsing villages, while power connection to Namsing, Mer and Gadum villages of Paglam circle in Lower Dibang Valley has snapped due to the washing away of 11kv high tension line. Mebo legislator Lombo Tayeng, along with East Siang Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh, PWD chief engineer (Eastern Zone) M Bam, Superintendent of Police Rajiv Ranjan Singh and PWD superintending engineer Tapi Darang, visited Mebo village on Thursday and took stock of the situation.

Tayeng asked all officials concerned to take steps for the construction of an alternative road to connect Mebo village, besides for restoration of power supply in the affected areas. He appealed to the people not to panic and extend cooperation to the administration and executive agencies.

PWD executive engineer Tani Taki later said that the department has already arranged the required manpower and machinery for the construction of an alternative road, and the same is expected to be completed within five days. Landslides and waterlogging were also reported from Capital Complex, East Siang, West Kameng, Lower Siang and Namsai districts.