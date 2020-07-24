Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress lauds Narasimha Rao as "pride of the party"

The Congress party takes pride in his many accomplishments and contributions. The birth centenary of Rao is an occasion to recall and pay tribute to a most scholarly and erudite personality who after a long career in state and national politics, the Prime Minister of the country at a time of "grave economic crisis", Sonia Gandhi added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:12 IST
Congress lauds Narasimha Rao as "pride of the party"

Describing former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao as a dedicated Congress leader, AICC President Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the grand old party takes pride in his accomplishments and contribution, even as another former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh praised him as a "great son" of this country. "Shri P V Narasimha Rao's tenure was also marked by a number of political, social and foreign policy achievements that have endured.

Above all he was a dedicated Congressman who served the party devotedly in various capacities," she said in a message read out by Telangana Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy. The Telangana Congress began its year-long birth centenary celebrations of Rao on July 24 commemorating the day when the first budget claimed to be the first attempt towards economic reforms in the country was presented by his government in 1991.

"Shri P V Narasimha Rao was a very respected national and international figure. The Congress party takes pride in his many accomplishments and contributions.

The birth centenary of Rao is an occasion to recall and pay tribute to a most scholarly and erudite personality who after a long career in state and national politics, the Prime Minister of the country at a time of "grave economic crisis", Sonia Gandhi added. She noted that the union budget of July 24 1991, paved the way for the economic transformation of the country.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, in his recorded address, said Rao was known for his path-breaking ability to do something which sometimes appeared to be impossible to do. When he was Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (undivided), he introduced massive land reforms in this state, which was an act of "courage of conviction," Mukherjee said.

"P V Narasimha Rao became India's Prime Minister at a crucial time. Not only in the economy, but the situation was such that India's foreign exchange reserves plummeted to just USD one billion, which was well enough to support two weeks' imports," he said. Rao was the second Prime Minister in this country to introduce radical reforms in Indian economy to unleash the potentiality of growth, he added.

Mukherjee said Rao had the capacity to recognise the need of having peaceful coexistence with China, which has a long border stretching from the Northeast to Ladakh. "To engage peace and tranquility in the border area was first mooted by him. And thereafter it was implemented by successive Prime Ministers," the former President said.

Manmohan Singh, in his address, said the former Prime Minister can truly be called the father of economic reforms in India. "Economic reforms and liberalisation were indeed his (Rao's) biggest contributions.

His contributions to the country in several different fields cannot be underestimated. On the foreign affairs front, he made efforts to improve our relationship with our neighbours including China," Singh said.

Recalling his association with Narasimha Rao, Dr Singh said the budget he presented under Rao's leadership in 1991 had changed the country in many ways in terms of economic reforms and liberalisation. Lauding Rao's political acumen, the former Prime Minister said though it was hard to take decisions to meet the challenging situations for a minority government, the then Prime Minister Rao was able to carry everyone along, convincing them with his convictions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his message, said Rao had a remarkable political journey which would reflect his grit and determination. Former union ministers P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh also recalled their association with Narasimha Rao.

Meanwhile, N V Subhash, a grandson of Rao and BJP spokesperson in Telangana, slammed the Congress for allegedly confining the birth centenary celebrations to Telangana and for ignoring him for long. The Congress organised the celebrations for namesake, Subhash alleged in a statement here.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi just forwarded read-out messages for the function. It showed how serious the Congress leadership was to organise a small function for PV and his birth centenary celebrations, he said.

Subhash asked why the Congress was silent all these years following the demise of Rao without organising a single event in memory of the former Prime Ministerwho is revered as the father of economic reforms in India. Holding the celebrations was nothing but a drama enacted by the Congress to own the lost legacy of Rao, he said.

PV was Prime Minister for whole of India, not for Telangana alone. Keeping this in mind, the Congress has to answer our questions as to why they ignored him for a long time, Subhash said. The Congress high command should organise the celebrations by setting up a committee at the national-level to spread his ideals to the younger generation, he said.

The high command finally gave its consent to organise the celebrations only after local Congress leaders exerted pressure, he said. The Congress has ignored its own leader, who held the highest position in the party as AICC president and the Prime Minister of the country, he said.

Even though he was the leader of an opposition party, the Modi Government has built a memorial in Ektha Sthal in Delhi and released a postal stamp in memory of Rao, Subhash said. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that he would lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to announce Bharat Ratna for the former Prime Minister.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 1,025 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Friday reported new 1,025 COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the city to 1,28,389. Delhi Government said in a bulletin that there are 13,681 active cases in the national capital.It said that 1,866 patients have recov...

EU to limit tech exports to Hong Kong after Chinese clampdown

The European Union will limit technology exports to Hong Kong that may be used for repression or surveillance, an EU draft document seen by Reuters said, in the blocs first concrete reaction to the Chinese security clampdown on the territor...

Rain lashes parts of Haryana's Manesar

Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department IMD had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.Earlier today, IMD had predicted that thunde...

New e-commerce rules provide clarity on responsibilities of marketplaces, sellers: Industry execs

New rules for e-commerce entities, including mandatory display of country of origin on products, provide clarity on the responsibilities of marketplaces as well as sellers and will enhance protection for buyers, industry executives said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020