Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Department of Biotechnology provides seed funding for vaccine candidate

DBT has provided seed funding for the development of Gennova's novel self-amplifying mRNA-based vaccine candidate for COVID-19," the department said in a statement. HGCO19 uses a 'self-replicating mRNA platform' that ensures the low injectable dose (dose-sparing effect) and sustained antigen release for a longer duration, a DBT statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:51 IST
COVID-19: Department of Biotechnology provides seed funding for vaccine candidate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Biotechnology on Friday said it has provided seed funding for the development of Gennova's novel self-amplifying mRNA-based vaccine candidate for COVID-19 and it is likely to go for trials before the end of the year. In collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation, USA, Gennova has developed an mRNA vaccine candidate (HGCO19), with demonstrated safety, immunogenicity, neutralisation antibody activity in rodent and non-human primate models.

The company is working aggressively to ensure the first human injection by the end of the year, subject to Indian regulatory approvals. "DBT-BIRAC has facilitated the establishment of the first-of-its-kind mRNA-based vaccine manufacturing platform in India. DBT has provided seed funding for the development of Gennova's novel self-amplifying mRNA-based vaccine candidate for COVID-19," the department said in a statement.

HGCO19 uses a 'self-replicating mRNA platform' that ensures the low injectable dose (dose-sparing effect) and sustained antigen release for a longer duration, a DBT statement said. The novel mRNA vaccine candidate, HGCO19, has all the necessary arsenal to guide the host cells to make the antigen spike protein of the virus, reported to interact with host cells receptor, and supported by 'lipid inorganic nanoparticle (LION)' as a delivery vehicle, it added.

"The neutralising antibody response of the vaccine in mice and non-human primates was comparable with the sera from the convalescent patients of COVID-19, above the US-FDA recommended titre of 1:160 for neutralising antibodies," the statement said. Further advantages of HGCO19 are its mRNA platform design and delivery vehicle.

"The vaccine is likely to go for trials before the year-end," the statement said. Renu Swarup, secretary of DBT and chairperson of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a PSU under the DBT, said diseases emanating from unknown and new pathogens require novel ideas for effective mitigation.

"Gennova's m-RNA platform supported by DBT utilises the advances in nucleic acid vaccine and delivery systems. This vaccine candidate that makes use of nanotechnology has shown promise to be effective in animal models. With the kind of capacities Gennova has, I am confident that this vaccine candidate can be rapidly scaled up, once proven effective in human clinical trials," she said. Speaking on the development, CEO of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Sanjay Singh said, "Bold moves are necessary to create globally competitive and sustainable solutions. Gennova appreciates DBT-BIRAC initiative, guidance, and financial support towards the development of mRNA-based next-generation vaccines." The DBT is also partially funding the development of another vaccine candidate for coronavirus by Zydus Cadila which is already in the human trial stage.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Chevron diversity ratio to improve as layoffs progress

Oil major Chevron Corp expects to reduce the dominance of white males in company management during cost-cutting this year, upping the share of senior level jobs held by women and ethnic minorities to 44 from 38 last year, the company said i...

Alibaba Cloud helps Chinese students, foreign schools scale Great Firewall

Chinas Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is seizing on a new business opportunity thrown up by the novel coronavirus helping foreign universities skirt Chinas stringent internet controls to keep classes going for their mainland Chinese students. Ma...

Karnataka govt refixes rates for RT-PCR, Antigen testing

Karnataka Government on Friday issued an order regarding the refixation of rates for RT-PCR testing and Rapid Antigen testing for private laboratories in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state induced Task Force Committee has revised the ...

Delhi reports 1,025 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Friday reported new 1,025 COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the city to 1,28,389. Delhi Government said in a bulletin that there are 13,681 active cases in the national capital.It said that 1,866 patients have recov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020