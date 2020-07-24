Left Menu
176 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, count rises to 25,349

Ahmedabad remains the worst-affected district in the state as its COVID-19 case count is nearly half of that of the state, which has so far reported 53,631 cases. As many as 205 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the district following recovery in the last 24 hours, taking the total of such persons to 20,033, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad district in Gujarat recorded 176 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 25,349, the health department said on Friday. Of these new cases, 161 were from Ahmedabad city and 15 from other parts of the district, it said in a statement.

With the death of three patients during this period, the district's fatality count went up to 1,568, it added. Ahmedabad remains the worst-affected district in the state as its COVID-19 case count is nearly half of that of the state, which has so far reported 53,631 cases.

As many as 205 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the district following recovery in the last 24 hours, taking the total of such persons to 20,033, it said. These 205 recoveries, second highest after Surat, include 191 from the city.

Out of the total 2,283 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far, as many as 1,568 deaths were from Ahmedabad district alone. While 1,510 victims were from the city, 58 deaths were reported from different villages of Ahmedabad district.

Of the total 25,349 cases in Ahmedabad, as many as 24,190 were reported from the city, while the rest from other parts of the district.

