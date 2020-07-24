Left Menu
Development News Edition

In a first for UP's Noida, women constables get on traffic duty

The four constables, all born after 1990, are among the first six women personnel who have volunteered for the traffic enforcement duty on the ground from the desk work, the officials said. The other two constables, Neelam and Antim, are currently on leave and will get to the ground duty once they resume service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh S said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:12 IST
In a first for UP's Noida, women constables get on traffic duty

Constables Akshita, Aruna, Priyanka and Sangeeta handled vehicular movement at the Sector 1 roundabout in Noida on Friday, becoming the first women personnel from Traffic Police to do so in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said. The four constables, all born after 1990, are among the first six women personnel who have volunteered for the traffic enforcement duty on the ground from the desk work, the officials said.

The other two constables, Neelam and Antim, are currently on leave and will get to the ground duty once they resume service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh S said. "Friday was the first time women personnel took charge as traffic enforcement officials on the ground. Four of them were deployed at the Sector 1 roundabout, near Sector 15 metro station, and they did a fine job," Rajesh told PTI.

The officer said previously the women personnel had remained on desk and office work only but six of them volunteered to get on the road once the proposal was floated by him. "I was thinking why they cannot be put on enforcement duty. Today, we have women in India flying fighter jets and certainly, traffic regulation duty is not that difficult. When the idea was floated, they got excited and opted for the new role and they are doing well," he quipped.

He said before sending these constables on the ground for duty, they were given proper classroom training and equipped with skills to navigate the challenges. For initial days, they are being assisted by some men head constables as a precautionary measure and also to keep a check on some people who get unruly on the road, the DCP said.

Currently, there are 405 constables including 15 women personnel in Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police. The officer said if more women express the desire to join the enforcement duty, the department would consider their request.

He added that there could be some issues for women while performing their duty on the road but the department would take decisions accordingly to ensure hassle-free work environment for them. "Like we have decided that the personnel can return to the office during non-peak hours of traffic for rest. Likewise, we will take decisions as per the situation," he added.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

MGR's statue found draped with saffron in Puducherry, AIADMK demands action

A statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was found draped with a saffron shawl at Puducherry leading to protest by AIADMK and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday assured members of the territorial assembly that quic...

Sun Pharma's expansion plan rejected, TN govt tells HC

Chennai, July 24 PTI The Madras High Court was on Friday informed by the Tamil Nadu government that it has rejected Sun Pharmas expansion plan in the protected Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary area as the company has failed to get clearance from...

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to take over as chief of IAF's Western Air Command

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari has been appointed as the new commander-in-chief of the Indian Air Forces Western Air Command WAC which looks after aerial defence of the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of North India,...

Chevron diversity ratio to improve as layoffs progress

Oil major Chevron Corp expects to reduce the dominance of white males in company management during cost-cutting this year, upping the share of senior level jobs held by women and ethnic minorities to 44 from 38 last year, the company said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020