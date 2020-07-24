Left Menu
Waterlogging near Delhi's Palam Technical Airport due to rain

Streets near the Palam Technical Airport in the national capital were waterlogged on Friday evening following rainfall in the area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:21 IST
Waterlogging near Delhi's Palam Technical Airport due to rain
Waterlogging near Palam Technical Airport in Delhi due to rain.. Image Credit: ANI

Streets near the Palam Technical Airport in the national capital were waterlogged on Friday evening following rainfall in the area. Earlier today around 5 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the area.

IMD also predicted at around 7:30 pm, that thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain could occur over Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, and many places of Delhi, including Rohini, Bawana, Burari, Badili, Sangam Vihar, Akshardham, ITO, Lajpatnagar, Lodi road, Safdarjung, and Rajiv Chowk during the night, today. An inquiry is being made into the work of the civic bodies and the person's death at waterlogged Minto Bridge following incessant rainfall in the national capital on July 19.

In another incident earlier, a bus had got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge, following which fire department personnel had to rescue people on-board. (ANI)

