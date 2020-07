Mumbai: Man held for running prostitution racket from spa

A 32-year-old man was arrested onFriday by Crime Branch for allegedly operating a prostitutionracket from a spa in Andheri East in Mumbai, an official said

He was identified as Hanif Moiuddin Shaikh, who washeld after a raid on 'Brista Spa' by Unit X personnel, headded

Two women were rescued from there, he said, and Shaikhhad been charged under IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention)Act.