Odisha approves investment proposals worth Rs 2172.92 crore

The Government of Odisha has approved four investment proposals in sectors like Metal and Metal Downstreams worth over Rs 2172.92 crore; the decision has been taken at State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Friday. The investment proposals got the go-ahead at SLSWCA meeting will likely generate employment for around 1,122 people, said an official Statement from Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL).

In a big boost to the State's Metal Downstream sector, Rungta Mines Limited is looking at setting up 34 MTPA beneficiation plant in two phases, with an investment of Rs 975 crore and providing employment to about 290 people, the official release stated. In addition, another proposal of Rungta Mines Limited will be setting up 20 MTPA underground slurry Pipe Line from its proposed beneficiation Plant at Bonai/Champua sub-division to its 3 different plant locations, with an investment of Rs 951 crore of capacity providing employment opportunities for 72 people, IPICOL added.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited for expansion of its Pellet Plant from 0.3 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA capacity at with a total investment of Rs 76.92 crore and employing around additional 610 people. The proposal of Wellman Steels Gangeya Supply Agency Private Limited for setting up 1.8 MTPA beneficiation Plant and 1.2 MTPA Pellet Plant, with an investment of Rs 170 crore and will provide additional employment opportunities for 150 people. (ANI)