COVID-19: Himachal police station sealed, 90 cops quarantined

Shimla, Jul 24 (PTI) A police station in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district was sealed on Friday after a policeman posted there tested positive for coronavirus, a senior officer said. The police jawan posted at Gara Maura checkpost on Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border falling under Sarkaghat Police Station tested positive on Thursday.

Ninety police personnel including homeguard jawans were quarantined on Friday, Bilaspur superintendent of police Diwakar Sharma said. Sharma told PTI that the charge of the Swarghat Police Station has been given to the Kot Kehloor Police Station. A resident of Kullu district, the coronavirus positive police jawan's 16 primary contacts in Kullu were also home quarantined on Friday, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

Meanwhile, Una SP said samples of several quarantined police personnel were taken for COVID test and their reports are awaited. The samples of rest of the quarantined police personnel will be taken on Saturday, he added.