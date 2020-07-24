'Unfortunate', strict action to be taken against accused: Kejriwal after two held for sexually assaulting minor in Covid centre

After two persons were held for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in a COVID care centre in the national capital on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the incident "unfortunate" and said that strict action will be taken against the culprits. "The incident is unfortunate. The matter is being investigated and a case has been registered. Stringent action will be taken against accused," Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had arrested two patients from a COVID-care centre in the national capital after they allegedly sexually assaulted a minor at the facility, who was also a COVID patient. "The incident happened on the night of July 15. The 15-year-old victim filed a case against the two boys, alleging that one of them assaulted her in the bathroom while the other filmed the incident," Delhi Police said on Friday.

Both boys have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, it added. According to a bulletin of the Delhi government, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the national capital currently stands at 1,27,364, including 14,554 active cases and 1,09,065 recovered/discharged/migrated patients.

As many as 3,745 people have died in Delhi due to the pandemic so far. (ANI)