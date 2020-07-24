Three `naxals' held by Gujarat ATS, booked for sedition

Three alleged naxals who were wanted in Jharkhand and trying to incite tribals in Gujarat against the state government have been arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), said an official release on Friday. The arrested men were identified as Saamu Oreya, Birsa Oreya and Babita Kachhap, all from Jharkhand.

While Saamu and Birsa Oreya were nabbed from Vyara taluka of tribal-dominated Tapi district, Babita was picked up from Santrampur taluka of Mahisagar district, the ATS said. They were active members of the Patthalgadi movement in Jharkhand which incited locals against the government, it said.

Babita and Birsa were wanted in several cases in their home state, it added. The trio were booked under IPC sections 124-A (Sedition) and 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy).

The release claimed that they were trying to incite members of the Satipati tribal community against the state government. Maoist literature was seized from their possession, it added.