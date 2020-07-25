Left Menu
Assam's COVID-19 tally reaches 29,921 with 1,130 new cases; death toll 76

The COVID-19 tally in Assam reached 29,921 with 1,130 new cases reported on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 76 with six more fatalities, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-07-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 01:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Assam reached 29,921 with 1,130 new cases reported on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 76 with six more fatalities, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the total cases, 8,081 are active and these patients are being treated in different hospitals and Covid Care Centres across the state, he said in a tweet. "Alert -- 1130 new COVID-19 cases detected in Assam; 417 in Guwahati, Cachar 104. Out of 16,178 samples in the last 24 hrs, we recorded low positivity rate of 6.98 per cent," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

State capital Assam has so far reported 13,088 case of coronavirus infection. Six more COVID-19 patients, including a police woman, have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of fatalities caused by the virus as they had other ailments too.

Meanwhile, 1,062 patients have recovered and released from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres across the state, the health minister tweeted. "For the third day in a row, over 1,000 patients have returned home and this is all thanks to our medical teams," he added.

With this, 21,761 people have recovered and were discharged. The Health and Family Welfare Department in its media bulletin said the doubling rate of cases has increased to 14.3 days.

The state has so far tested 7,39,465 samples for COVID-19 across 14 government-run laboratories and a few outsourced centres, it added. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh in a tweet said 1,080 personnel of the force have tested positive till date, out of whom 805 have recovered. While 110 have rejoined duty three lost their lives till date, he said.

