Fishermen's body protests against rising fuel prices

Members of the Rameswaram Fishermen's Association (RFA) on Friday staged a protest against the Central Government over the hike in fuel prices. RFA Secretary Jesuraja and other executives along with fishermen protested in front of a bus stand and demanded a reduction in fuel prices.

"The prices of petrol and diesel in India are rising constantly in the country. The fishermen are facing a huge loss due to the increase in diesel prices. So the fishermen from all walks of life have been severely affected," said Devadas, RFA president. Earlier on Friday, the Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Association also staged a protest against the hike in diesel prices and demanded that diesel should be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

TN Lorry Association president Yash Yuvraj told ANI that it has become difficult for lorry drivers to operate due to the hike in fuel prices. He said that the association is sending their bills along with 'halwa' to the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in an attempt to share their problems. (ANI)