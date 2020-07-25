India to handover 10 broad-gauge locos to B'desh

Left Menu
"We are keen to partner with BR for supply and maintenance of all types of rolling stock"

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 12:58 IST
India will handover 10 broad-gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh on Monday, providing the neighbouring country mobility solutions for both intra-country and inter-country movement, the Railways said. Senior dignitaries from both the countries are expected to flag off the handover, which will be conducted via video conferencing, according to the statement.

The dignitaries include foreign ministers, railways ministers and high commissioners of both the countries, Railway Board chairman and others officials at the local stations on both sides of the border, it said. The physical location of the handover will be the Gede station of the Eastern Railway in West Bengal's Nadia district and the receiving station of Darshana on the Bangladesh side.

Bangladesh had sent a proposal to India in April last year for procurement of these locos, with 72 per cent of its present ones already crossing their economic life. The 3300 HP WDM3D locos being given to Bangladesh have a residual life of 28 years or more and are designed for a speed of 120 kmph. They are suitable for hauling freight as well as passenger trains and have a microprocessor-based control system.

"It will help in movement within Bangladesh as well as inter country movement," the statement said. "The Railways has modified the locos to suit the maximum height restrictions in BR (Bangladesh Railway)," it said. "We are keen to partner with BR for supply and maintenance of all types of rolling stock" These locos would provide improved train operations within the BR and also for interchange with the Indian Railways, and strengthen the partnership between both the transporters, according to the statement.

According to reports from Bangladesh, the BR had till May last year 178 metre-gauge (MG) locomotives, out of which 139 have crossed their 20-year economic life. Of its 90 BG locomotives, 55 have completed their economic life. PTI ASG HMB.

