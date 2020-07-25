J&K: Anjuman-e-Islamia chief booked for sedition in Doda

Police on Saturday booked the president of Anjuman-e-Islamia, Bhaderwah for making a "provocative and seditious" statement during Friday prayers, an officer said. The FIR was registered against Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh at the Bhaderwah Police Station for disobeying the orders of the district magistrate by organising Friday prayers, the officer said. The Anjuman president has been booked under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), 505 B, 188 IPC (disobedience to order dully promulgated by public servant) and Epidemic disease Act after police took cognizance of his speech while addressing Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid, Bhaderwah, he said.

The investigating officer of Doda Police said that Sheikh's speech was provocative, deliberate and seditious and intended to cause disharmony and create a rift in the society. The case is being investigated by the senior officers of Bhaderwah Police, he said.