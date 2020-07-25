Left Menu
100-yr-old woman recovers from COVID-19

A 100-year-old woman resident of Huvina Hadagali town in Bellary district, Karnataka, recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.

ANI | Bellary (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-07-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:04 IST
Hallamma, 100-year-old woman said she has recovered from COVID-19. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 100-year-old woman resident of Huvina Hadagali town in Bellary district, Karnataka, recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus earlier this month. "Doctors treated me well. Along with regular food, I was eating an apple a day. The doctors are giving me tablets and injection, and I am healthy now. COVID-19 is like a common cold," said Hallamma while speaking to ANI.

The woman's son, daughter-in-law, and grandson had also tested positive for the virus, and the family was treated at their home. According to health department officials, her son works at a bank and had tested positive on July 3, after which Hallamma tested positive on July 16; the 100-year-old reported negative for the virus on July 22. (ANI)

