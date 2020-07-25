Boy in custody for sexually harassing toddler in Bulandshahr: police

A 12-year-old boy has been taken into custody for alleged sexual harassment of a toddler in a village under Debai police station area here, a senior officer said on Saturday. The girl has been sent to Bulandshahr district hospital for a medical examination to ascertain whether she has any other injuries, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Based on information received on Friday night, a case was registered against the minor boy who was taken into custody, the SSP further said. He added that doctors mentioned that no external injury has been found in the girl. The medical report of girl is awaited.