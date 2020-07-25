Left Menu
20 youths booked for violating COVID safety norms in Pathankot

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 18:50 IST
Around 20 youths, who were playing cricket in Punjab's Pathankot district, were booked for allegedly violating the COVID-19 guidelines, police said on Saturday. Police also impounded their 10 two-wheelers, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Hilori said. Police said they had received information that some people were playing cricket everyday in the evening at Shahpur colony area in Pathankot.

When the police team went there to check on Friday evening, all of them fled, they said. The police then impounded their vehicles.   Around 20 youths, who are in the age group of 18-20 years, have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Disease Act, police said. "After the incident, their parents were feeling sorry," the SSP said, adding that "parents should know what their children are doing".

He warned that the police would deal with such incidents strictly. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had issued directions to police to tighten the noose against violators of the COVID-19 safety norms in the state.

Punjab has been witnessing a spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the last several days. The tally stood at 12,216 with 282 deaths as on Friday evening..

