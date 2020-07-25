COVID-19: Shops shut, vehicles off roads as total lockdown enforced in Kohima

Residents of the Nagaland capital woke up to empty roads and deserted public places as the seven-day total lockdown in Kohima district began on Sunday, amid increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Private vehicles were off the roads, while all business establishments and shops were shut. Bus terminals were deserted.

Only a few police vehicles and those associated with emergency services were seen on the roads. The Kohima district task force (DTF) on COVID-19 has clamped the restrictions to stem the spread of the disease.

Of 1,289 coronavirus cases reported in the state, Kohima has accounted for 307. All public movement are being strictly prohibited during the period, unless absolutely necessary, the officials said.

Medicine shops and health establishments were allowed to remain open during the lockdown, they said. In view of the one-day Assembly session on July 30, all legislators and officials concerned have been exempted from the complete lockdown in Kohima.

Meanwhile, the Dimapur administration will impose an eight-day shutdown from Sunday to break the chain of surging novel coronavirus cases. Dimapur district, the commercial hub of the state, has reported 518 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state.

The total lockdown in the district will continue till August 2. The government has decided to impose the strict restrictions in the two districts to enhance active surveillance and ensure comprehensive contact tracing, detection of suspected cases and implementation of isolation measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, the officials said.

No total lockdown was announced in nine other districts of the state, though the existing restrictions to stem the outbreak will be in force in these areas till July 31, they added..