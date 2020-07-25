Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Shops shut, vehicles off roads as total lockdown enforced in Kohima

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 25-07-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 20:37 IST
COVID-19: Shops shut, vehicles off roads as total lockdown enforced in Kohima

Residents of the Nagaland capital woke up to empty roads and deserted public places as the seven-day total lockdown in Kohima district began on Sunday, amid increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Private vehicles were off the roads, while all business establishments and shops were shut. Bus terminals were deserted.

Only a few police vehicles and those associated with emergency services were seen on the roads. The Kohima district task force (DTF) on COVID-19 has clamped the restrictions to stem the spread of the disease.

Of 1,289 coronavirus cases reported in the state, Kohima has accounted for 307. All public movement are being strictly prohibited during the period, unless absolutely necessary, the officials said.

Medicine shops and health establishments were allowed to remain open during the lockdown, they said. In view of the one-day Assembly session on July 30, all legislators and officials concerned have been exempted from the complete lockdown in Kohima.

Meanwhile, the Dimapur administration will impose an eight-day shutdown from Sunday to break the chain of surging novel coronavirus cases. Dimapur district, the commercial hub of the state, has reported 518 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state.

The total lockdown in the district will continue till August 2. The government has decided to impose the strict restrictions in the two districts to enhance active surveillance and ensure comprehensive contact tracing, detection of suspected cases and implementation of isolation measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, the officials said.

No total lockdown was announced in nine other districts of the state, though the existing restrictions to stem the outbreak will be in force in these areas till July 31, they added..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM hails Canada's move of not recognising 'Referendum 2020'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed Canadas decision not to recognise the results of Referendum 2020 being organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice SFJ. Referendum 2020 is a campaign by the SFJ for a sep...

NBT distributes 500 mythological books for COVID patients in Ghaziabad

The National Book Trust has provided 500 books for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad, the district magistrate said on Saturday. Accepting the district administrations request, the state-run publishing house has provided the books ...

1989 villages in 19 Karna districts identified as flood prone

The Karnataka government on Saturday said it has identified 1,989 villages and over 51 lakh people in 19 districts as flood-prone, as it prepares to face the ongoing rainy season. In 19 districts, about 1,989 villages have been identified o...

ER cancels special trains due to lockdown in Bengal on July 29

The Eastern Railway ER on Saturday cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on July 29 in view of a lockdown announced in the state on that date to stem the rise in COVID-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020