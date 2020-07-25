Militant affiliated to Al-Badr outfit 'rescued' in Kashmir: Police

Police on Saturday said a militant associated with Al-Badr outfit was "rescued" in the Kashmir valley. They, however, neither identified the militant nor shared his residential details.

"After the hectic efforts and by virtue of some good sources, police have been able to rescue one terrorist who had joined proscribed terror outfit Al Badr sometimes back," an official spokesman said. He said the endeavour of the police has always been to save life and property during the confrontation while dealing with terrorism.

"Without any encounter or loss of life/property, the number of terrorists got less by one which is being pursued by police whenever feasible. The said policy of saving life had given encouraging response and results," the spokesman added.