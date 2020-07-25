NBT distributes 500 mythological books for COVID patients in Ghaziabad

The National Book Trust has provided 500 books for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad, the district magistrate said on Saturday. Accepting the district administration's request, the state-run publishing house has provided the books on tales and mythological sagas for the patients, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Even after being diagnosed with the disease, some patients are not having visible symptoms and they have been admitted in Divya Jyoti isolation centre in the district, the DM said. Pandey said the books will help them pass their time and help improve their psychological condition.

"Besides, I am talking to the patients admitted in the COVID-19 hospitals through the Zoom app. The NBT books will enhance the patients' strength and help them in early recovery," the DM said.