TN announces solatium for kin of farmer who died during probe

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 22:58 IST
Chief Minister K Palaniswami said a criminal case been filed in this connection and a judicial probe ordered into the Anaikkkarai Muthu's death.

Chennai, July 25 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a man who died during a Forest departmental enquiry in Tenkasi district and assured his kin of legal action in the case. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said a criminal case been filed in this connection and a judicial probe ordered into the Anaikkkarai Muthu's death.

He was taken for enquiry on July 22 by the Forest personnel for allegedly putting up an illegal electric fence around his land. The deceased, in his 70s, was a farmer.

In a statement, Palaniswami expressed grief over Muthu's death saying he came to know the latter had complained of chest pain during an enquiry by the Forest department personnel from Kadayam and that he was rushed to a Primary Health Centre. He was subsequently taken to the Tenkasi government hospital but died on the way, the Chief Minister said and expressed anguish over the death.

A criminal case has been registered at Azhvarkurichi police station and a judicial probe ordered into the death based on which due legal action would be taken, he said. Taking into consideration the situation of the family of the deceased, Palaniswami announced Rs 10 lakh and a government job for one qualified kin.

The incident comes close on the heels of the death of a father-son duo allegedly in police custody in Sathankulam in Tuticorin district last month, which had caused national outrage. The case is presently being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

