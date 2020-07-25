Maha: Constable, inmate die in Nagpur central jail

Maha: Constable, inmate die in Nagpur central jailPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-07-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 23:10 IST
A constable attached to thecentral jail in Nagpur and an inmate died on Saturday due toill health, police said
Constable Sanjay Thakre (52) collapsed at around 4amwhile on duty at the main gate of the jail, and was declareddead on arrival by hospital authorities, a Dhantoli policestation official said
Ashok Chaudhary (53), serving a life sentence, alsodied in Government Medical College and Hospital after he fellill and was rushed there during the day.
