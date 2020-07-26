Lalu's swab samples taken for COVID-19 test as precautionary measure

Lalu's swab samples taken for COVID-19 test as precautionary measurePTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-07-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 00:04 IST
The swab samples of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, currently admitted in a Ranchi hospital, were taken for COVID-19 test on Saturday, a senior doctor of the facility said. He said that the test report is expected to come on Sunday.
Prasad's samples were taken as a precautionary measure as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he is admitted, is a COVID-19 designated hospital, Dr Umesh Prasad said. The former Bihar chief minister, who is serving jail sentences in cases of multi-crore fodder scam, has been under treatment at RIMS for multiple-ailments.
