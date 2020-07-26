Left Menu
Delhi Police Traffic ACP killed in accident while on duty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 00:37 IST
The accident took place while ACP Sanket Kaushik was managing traffic near the flyover, they said Image Credit: ANI

The ACP of the Delhi Police's Traffic unit died in an accident while on duty near Rajokri flyover on Saturday night, officials said

The accident took place while ACP Sanket Kaushik was managing traffic near the flyover, they said

He was taken to AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police officer said, adding that they were trying to identify the accused.

