Delhi Police Traffic ACP killed in accident while on duty

Delhi Police Traffic ACP killed in accident while on dutyPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 00:37 IST
The ACP of the Delhi Police's Traffic unit died in an accident while on duty near Rajokri flyover on Saturday night, officials said
The accident took place while ACP Sanket Kaushik was managing traffic near the flyover, they said
He was taken to AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police officer said, adding that they were trying to identify the accused.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Rajokri