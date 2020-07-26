Left Menu
Pre-feasibility report on greenfield airport in Udham Singh Nagar submitted to Uttarakhand CM

Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Pradeep Khairola and Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Arvind Singh submitted a pre-feasibility report for the establishment of a greenfield airport in Udham Singh Nagar to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-07-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 09:29 IST
Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Pradeep Khairola and Airports Authority of India Chairman Arvind Singh submitting the pre-feasibility report to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. . Image Credit: ANI

Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Pradeep Khairola and Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Arvind Singh submitted a pre-feasibility report for the establishment of a greenfield airport in Udham Singh Nagar to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday. Kharola and Singh along with Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and other officials inspected the site before submitting a pre-feasibility report to the Chief Minister.

As per an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a total of 1,100 acres land has been earmarked for setting up of greenfield airport by the Udham Singh Nagar district administration. "The Pantnagar Airport in Udham Singh Nagar district currently has about 267 acres of land. There is a 530 sqm passenger terminal. The handling capacity is 50 passengers in peak hours. After the establishment of the greenfield airport, the capacity will increase considerably here. It can also be further developed into an international airport," the release added.

The Chief Minister said that a lot of work has been done in the field of air services in the state in the last three years with the cooperation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. The Chief Minister directed state officials to complete the necessary procedures for the greenfield airport at the earliest. (ANI)

