India conducts over 4.4 lakh COVID-19 tests in single day

For the first time, a total of 4,42,031 samples were tested in the country in a single day, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 09:41 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

For the first time, a total of 4,42,031 samples were tested in the country in a single day, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The government labs set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples while private labs also scaled a new high by testing 79,878 samples in a single day.

"In the last 24 hours, 4,42,031 samples were tested. For the first time, government labs set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private labs also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Central government has advised all States to keep up with the strategy of aggressive testing, tracking, and treatment which may initially lead to a high number of daily positive cases but would eventually achieve a decline.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry had said a strong factor contributing to an increasing number of tests is the persistent increase in the number of labs from merely one in January 2020 to 1,301 today, including 902 government labs and 399 private ones. Till Saturday, India's had reported 13,36,861 COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

