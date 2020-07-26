Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erosion in chain of command hits key C'garh Naxal unit: Cops

These incidents are worrying Darbha division leaders, as it is among the strongest ones in the Maoists' Dandakarnya Special Zonal Committee which handles activities in south Chhattisgarh and border areas of Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra," he said. He said a senior Darbha division member, identified as Vinod, is against the brutal approach another ultra Deva has taken against villagers in the region.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-07-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 15:48 IST
Erosion in chain of command hits key C'garh Naxal unit: Cops

Chhattisgarh police believe the chain of command in a key Naxal unit in Dantewada district may have eroded resulting in escalation of differences among the ultras and its leadership. A senior police official on Sunday said the Naxals' Darbha division, which controls Maoist activities in parts of Bastar, Dantewada and Sukma districts, has been struggling due to this erosion of chain of command as villagers in many parts have been subjected to a "brutal approach" by some top ultras.

Three self-styled Naxal committees, namely Kanger Ghati in Bastar, Katekalyan (Sukma) and Malangir (Dantewada), form the Darbha division, he added. "Local intelligence inputs suggest top leaders of the Darbha division are in confrontation mode after few incidents, that have rarely happened earlier, took place in Dantewada," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

On July 17, at least 25 villagers were injured, eight of them seriously, after Naxals assaulted them for approaching authorities demanding roads and a school in Parcheli village. Earlier this month, Maoists suffered a blow when they abducted the parents of a policeman but later had to free them unharmed due to pressure from local villagers, he said.

Another incident that hit the division was when ultras killed their two lower rung colleagues on July 21 after the duo opposed the decision of a Maoist commander to demolish roads and bridges in the area, the IG said. "This is not something heard often. These incidents are worrying Darbha division leaders, as it is among the strongest ones in the Maoists' Dandakarnya Special Zonal Committee which handles activities in south Chhattisgarh and border areas of Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra," he said.

He said a senior Darbha division member, identified as Vinod, is against the brutal approach another ultra Deva has taken against villagers in the region. "Although it would be too early to call it a revolt within the Naxal cadre base, nevertheless it clearly indicates the eroding chain of command within this unit. We are keeping a close eye on every development and taking strategic action accordingly," Sundarraj said.

Meanwhile, DR Girishkant Pandey, expert and Registrar of Pt Ravishankar Shukla University Raipur, said development works that have taken place in Bastar in the last one decade have changed the ground scenario to a large extent. "Now books and civic amenities are enticing youth rather than Maoist guns and uniforms. Earlier, ideologically strong and educated youth, mostly from Andhra Pradesh, used to head local area committees and other crucial units. But now they have either been killed, grown old or have quit the movement," Pandey said.

The proscribed outfit is now facing a dearth of leaders who are well versed in ground operations as well as coordination, he said. "Lower rung members are now on key area committees and divisions and this is resulting in rifts in the organisation.

The link between the over-ground network and the cadre has also been hampered. Police must take advantage now to hit the Maoist movement hard," Pandey said..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Conor Mcgregor impresses Sergio Ramos with football skills, gets invited to Real Madrid training session

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has invited former UFC fighter Conor Mcgregor for a training session at Real Madrid after being impressed with the latters impressive football skills. Mcgregor on Saturday shared videos of him playing footba...

Vice-President expresses anguish over stigmatising COVID-19 patients

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed his anguish over instances of stigmatizing COVID-19 patients who succumbed to coronavirus. The Vice-President said such incidents were totally uncalled for and urged the local communities ...

DMRC casts first pier at Keshopur on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Phase-IV Metro corridor

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC started construction of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro with the casting of the first pier of Janakpuri West to Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Metro corridor on Saturday night. A statement from the DMRC said that ...

MMCH woman pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19, 50 put on quarantine

Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman, who is eight m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020