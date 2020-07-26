One COVID-19 patient dies, 42 fresh cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A woman died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday while 42 new cases were reported in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh taking the active patients tally to 161, an official said. The CMO said his department received 371 results of samples out of which 42 were found to be positive. He added that 39 patients recovered on Sunday with a total of 518 people having been cured in the district so far..PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:11 IST
A woman died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday while 42 new cases were reported in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh taking the active patients tally to 161, an official said. The woman, a resident of the district, passed away in a Meerut hospital and the death toll has risen to 18, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopda told PTI.
Out of the fresh cases, there are 16 jail inmates, three policemen, two court staff and a public prosecutor. The CMO said his department received 371 results of samples out of which 42 were found to be positive.
He added that 39 patients recovered on Sunday with a total of 518 people having been cured in the district so far..
