A 40-year-old man was arrested forallegedly having sex with a dog in Thane, police said onSunday

The man has been charged under section 377 of IPC andprovisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, a SriNagar police station official said

The incident took place on Tuesday and he was held onSaturday, and remanded in police custody till July 27, theofficial added.