Maharashtra: Woman delivers baby at Igatpuri railway station

A woman, traveling by the Mumbai-Varanasi special train, gave birth to a child at the Igatpuri railway station with the help of the railway medical team on Sunday. According to the Railways, a pregnant woman, Priyanka, who was traveling in the Mumbai-Varanasi special train (train number 01093), went into labor when the train was about to reach Igatpuri in the early hours of Sunday. The station manager of Igatpuri immediately informed the railway health unit for assistance in child-birth.

"Dr Jyotsana, the Additional Divisional Medical Officer, and a team attended the patient and advised her to detrain at Igatpuri. Priyanka, who was already labor pain, delivered a healthy baby at the station itself with the assistance of the railway medical team," said the railway authorities According to the Railways, the newborn and the mother were later shifted to Rural Hospital in Igatpuri by ambulance for post-natal treatment. (ANI)