Left Menu
Development News Edition

In fresh proposal, Raj govt requests Governor to call Assembly session to discuss COVID-19 situation

The Rajasthan governor has received a revised proposal from the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31 to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state, Raj Bhawan sources said on Sunday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:08 IST
In fresh proposal, Raj govt requests Governor to call Assembly session to discuss COVID-19 situation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan governor has received a revised proposal from the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31 to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state, Raj Bhawan sources said on Sunday. The proposal was received late on Saturday night, they said.

The government has proposed to introduced a few Bills and discuss the coronavirus situation and its impact on the state's financial health during the session, they said. The Congress government is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

Governor Kalraj Mishra had on Friday sought clarifications on six points from the state government, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for an Assembly session. The dharna was called off, according to the Congress, after Mishra said he would abide by the Constitution and not act under any pressure.

The governor asked Gehlot to submit again, with the clarifications, his recommendation for calling a session. A statement from the governor included queries on the free movement of MLAs and the reason why the session needed to be called urgently.

After a Friday late night sitting, the Cabinet met again at Gehlot's residence on Saturday, approving the new draft. The Congress government is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

The governor had on Friday asked the government why it wanted to call an assembly session to prove its majority if it already has one. In his note to the state government, Governor Mishra said "no one is above Constitutional dignity and no pressure politics should be resorted to". He said no date had been mentioned in the Cabinet note, annexed with the government's earlier request. The government had also not given any reason for calling the session at such short notice, the governor had said. Rajasthan reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 621 as 611 new cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 35,909. There are 9,935 active cases at present and 24,250 people have been discharged after treatment, Health department officials said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Daredevil divers plunge from Bosnian bridge in centuries-old tradition

Divers hurled themselves from a 24-metre 79-ft high Ottoman-era bridge in the Bosnian town of Mostar on Sunday, staging a centuries-old contest even though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many visitors from coming.The picturesque southern t...

Quartararo wins 2nd consecutive MotoGP race in Spain

Fabio Quartararo won from pole position at the Andalucia Grand Prix on Sunday for his second consecutive win since the MotoGP season started following the pandemic break. The young Frenchman cruised to victory a week after earning his maide...

Chennai-based company donates Rs 2.1 crore to Tirumala shrine

Tirupati, July 26 PTI A sum of Rs 2.1 crore has been donated to the Lord Venkateswaras shrine in Tirumala, near here, by a Chennai-based company, an official of the temple said on Sunday. The donation was made on behalf of the company Acces...

MP: Laptop incentive scheme for Class XII students resumes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced resumption of a state government scheme to give laptops to meritorious Class XII students. Chouhan, who is hospitalised on being detected with COVID-19 on Saturday, mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020