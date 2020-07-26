COVID-19: Maha minister Sanjay Bansode tests positive

COVID-19: Maha minister Sanjay Bansode tests positivePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:37 IST
Maharashtra minister of state forenvironment and FDA Sanjay Bansode on Sunday said he had beendetected with COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at aprivate hospital in Mumbai
Bansode, NCP MLA from Udgir in Latur district, said hewas feeling unwell since Saturday and had mild fever as wellas sore throat
His coronavirus test returned positive on Sunday, theminister said.
