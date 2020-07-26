Time capsule, enlisting history, to be placed below Ram temple construction site: Kameshwar Chaupal

Left Menu
A time capsule, enlisting the history and facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, will be placed thousands of feet below the construction site to ensure that there are no disputes in the future, according to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal on Sunday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:40 IST
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal talking to ANI on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A time capsule, enlisting the history and facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, will be placed thousands of feet below the construction site to ensure that there are no disputes in the future, according to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal on Sunday. "The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has given a lesson for the current and upcoming generations. A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down in ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, he'll get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise," Chaupal told ANI here.

He also said that the time capsule will be placed inside a Tamra Patra (copper plate) before being placed below the site. Chaupal, who is the lone Dalit member of the Trust, also said that soil from various teerths (pilgrimages) across the country and water from the sacred rivers is being brought to Ayodhya for 'Abhisheka' during the 'bhoomi-pujan' which is scheduled to be conducted on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Water from sacred rivers and soil from teerths, where Lord Ram visited, will be used during the 'abhisheka' in 'bhoomi pujan'. Our volunteers have been sending them from across the country to Ayodhya," he said. Chaupal further slammed Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for his recent statement over Ayodhya and Lord Ram and said that Oli knew neither about "Indian traditions or that of Nepal and was doing so just because of his greed for power."

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust. The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone (bhoomi poojan) in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

According to sources, the 'bhoomi poojan' of the temple is to be celebrated on the lines of the festival of light - Diwali - with all temples and houses across the country to be lit up with diyas and candles. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting last week.

In March this year, the 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure. The SC on November 9 last year had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)

