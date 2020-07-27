CRPF is synonymous with valour, courage and sacrifice: Amit Shah

On the 82nd Raising Day of Central Reserve Police Force, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended greetings to its personnel and their families. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that the CRPF is synonymous with valour, courage and sacrifice.

"CRPF is synonymous with valour, courage and sacrifice. Time and again @crpfindia has made the nation proud. Their dedication to serve the society during COVID-19 is unparalleled. I join millions of Indians to wish our brave CRPF personnel and their families on 82nd Raising Day," Shah said in a tweet. Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the 82nd Raising Day celebrations of CRPF at its headquarters in New Delhi.

The CRPF came into existence as Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. It has completed 80 years of glorious history. CRPF has the mandate to secure internal security scenario of the country. (ANI)