Seven held for Kasganj triple murder

Seven accused have been arrested in connection with the triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

ANI | Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-07-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 10:16 IST
Sushil Ghule, Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, speaking to reporters on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Seven accused have been arrested in connection with the triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Three members of a family were shot dead and one injured after personal enmity escalated in Hodalpur village of Kasganj district.

According to the police, seven accused have been arrested close to the spot in Hodalpur village under Soron police station limits. The weapons which were used in the firing were seized, they said. "In an initial investigation, it was revealed that the incident took place as both the parties had personal enmity. On Sunday night, it escalated and three of the family members were shot dead and one was injured, who was later taken to the hospital," said Sushil Ghule, SP Kasganj.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

