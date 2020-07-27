VP, PM greet CRPF personnel on force's 82nd raising day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the CRPF personnel on the 82nd raising day of the paramilitary force on Monday, saying it is at the forefront of keeping the nation safe

Describing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as "peacekeepers of the nation", Naidu said it is synonymous with dedication and commitment towards duty and national security

Extending greetings to the personnel of the "outstanding force", Modi said the CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our country safe. "The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years," the prime minister said in a tweet.