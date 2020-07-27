Bengal: 6 Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate personnel test COVID-19 positive

Six policemen of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in West Bengal have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the count of its infected personnel to around 200 so far, officials said on Monday. Five personnel posted at the Lake police station and one at the Bidhannagar East police station have tested positive for COVID-19, following which the buildings were sanitised, a senior officer of the commissionerate said.

All those who had come in contact with these police personnel have been asked to go under home isolation, he added. "Those who had come in contact with these policemen will be tested. We are not taking any chance," the officer said.

Meanwhile, three police personnel posted at the Onda police station in Bankura district have also tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been hospitalised, sources said. Sukesh Jain, police commissioner of the Asansol- Durgapur Police Commissionerate has also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, they added.