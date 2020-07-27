Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal: 6 Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate personnel test COVID-19 positive

Five personnel posted at the Lake police station and one at the Bidhannagar East police station have tested positive for COVID-19, following which the buildings were sanitised, a senior officer of the commissionerate said. All those who had come in contact with these police personnel have been asked to go under home isolation, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:30 IST
Bengal: 6 Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate personnel test COVID-19 positive

Six policemen of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in West Bengal have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the count of its infected personnel to around 200 so far, officials said on Monday. Five personnel posted at the Lake police station and one at the Bidhannagar East police station have tested positive for COVID-19, following which the buildings were sanitised, a senior officer of the commissionerate said.

All those who had come in contact with these police personnel have been asked to go under home isolation, he added. "Those who had come in contact with these policemen will be tested. We are not taking any chance," the officer said.

Meanwhile, three police personnel posted at the Onda police station in Bankura district have also tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been hospitalised, sources said. Sukesh Jain, police commissioner of the Asansol- Durgapur Police Commissionerate has also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, they added.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Placing obstacles in calling assembly session will undermine fundamental basis of parliamentary democracy: P Chidambaram on Rajasthan crisis.

Placing obstacles in calling assembly session will undermine fundamental basis of parliamentary democracy P Chidambaram on Rajasthan crisis....

Israeli team working with DRDO to develop rapid COVID-19 testing kit arrives in India

A high-level team of researchers from Israel arrived here on Monday to take forward the work it has been doing with India to develop a rapid testing kit for COVID-19 which can give the result within 30 seconds. Israels Ambassador to India R...

Will not contest Assembly polls in J and K till full statehood is restored: Omar Abdullah

Upset over downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir to the status of a Union Territory following abrogation of Article 370, former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he will not contest assembly elections till full statehood is restored. H...

Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak

Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central tourism hot spot of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said on Monday.The Southeast Asian country is b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020