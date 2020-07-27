Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 14-lakh mark with record single-day spike of 49,931 cases

Of the 708 deaths reported, 267 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Tamil Nadu, 82 from Karnataka, 56 from Andhra Pradesh, 40 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 from Gujarat, 21 from Delhi, 15 from Punjab, and 10 each from Bihar and Odisha. Twelve fatalities have been reported from Madhya Pradesh, eight each from Rajasthan and Telangana, seven from Jammu and Kashmir, four from Chhattisgarh, three each from Haryana and Jharkhand, two each from Assam, Tripura, Goa, Puducherry and Kerala, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:45 IST
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 14-lakh mark with record single-day spike of 49,931 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With a record single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases, India's caseload climbed to 14,35,453 on Monday, while recoveries surged to 9,17,567, according to Union Health Ministry data. The country's death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,85,114 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, while 9,17,567 patients have recovered and one person has migrated. The recovery rate stands at 63.92 per cent, according to the data.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners. This is the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 1,68,06,803 samples had been tested up to July 26. As many as 5,15,472 samples, the highest in a single day, were tested on Sunday. Of the 708 deaths reported, 267 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Tamil Nadu, 82 from Karnataka, 56 from Andhra Pradesh, 40 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 from Gujarat, 21 from Delhi, 15 from Punjab, and 10 each from Bihar and Odisha.

Twelve fatalities have been reported from Madhya Pradesh, eight each from Rajasthan and Telangana, seven from Jammu and Kashmir, four from Chhattisgarh, three each from Haryana and Jharkhand, two each from Assam, Tripura, Goa, Puducherry and Kerala, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Of the total 32,771 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 13,656, followed by 3,827 in Delhi, 3,494 in Tamil Nadu, 2,326 in Gujarat, 1,878 in Karnataka, 1,426 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,372 in West Bengal, 1,041 in Andhra Pradesh and 811 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 621 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 463 in Telangana, 392 in Haryana, 312 in Jammu and Kashmir, 306 in Punjab, 244 in Bihar, 140 in Odisha, 85 in Jharkhand, 79 in Assam, 63 in Uttarakhand and 61 in Kerala. Chhattisgarh has registered 43 deaths, Puducherry 40, Goa 35, Chandigarh 13, Tripura 13, Himachal Pradesh 12, Meghalaya five, Ladakh four, Nagaland four, Arunachal Pradesh three, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two each.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,75,799, followed by 2,13,723 in Tamil Nadu, 1,30,606 in Delhi, 96,298 in Andhra Pradesh, 96,141 in Karnataka, 66,988 in Uttar Pradesh and 58,718 in West Bengal.

As many as 55,822 cases have been recorded in Gujarat, 54,059 cases in Telangana, 39,176 in Bihar, 35,909 in Rajasthan, 32,228 in Assam, 31,332 in Haryana and 27,800 in Madhya Pradesh. Odisha has reported 25,389 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 17,920, Kerala 19,025, and Punjab 13,218.

A total of 8,275 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand, 7,450 in Chhattisgarh, 6,104 in Uttarakhand, 4,861 in Goa, 3,900 in Tripura, 2,786 in Puducherry, 2,235 in Manipur, 2,176 in Himachal Pradesh, and 1,285 in Ladakh. Nagaland has recorded 1,339 COVID-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh 1,158, and Chandigarh 887.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 914 cases. Meghalaya has reported 702 cases, Sikkim 545, Mizoram 361, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 324 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in Indonesia

Indonesia announced on Monday that its confirmed number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 100,000, the most in Southeast Asia, as an official said the government still doesnt know when the outbreak will peak. The health ministry announced ...

Pilgrims arrive in Mecca for downsized hajj amid pandemic

Muslim pilgrims have started arriving in Mecca for a drastically scaled-down hajj as Saudi authorities balance the kingdoms oversight of one of Islams key pillars and the safety of visitors in the face of a global pandemic. The hajj, which ...

Spain: court hears testimony on whether Assange was spied on

Spains National Court is due to hear testimony on Monday in an investigation into whether a Spanish company was hired to spy on Julian Assange during the seven years the WikiLeaks founder spent in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. The court...

Sterling, lifted by weaker dollar, stays comfortably above $1.28

Lacking any significant drivers of its own, sterling was pushed up by a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Monday, as uncertainty over Brexit and Britains economic prospects kept most investors on the sidelines.Speculators and real money manager...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020