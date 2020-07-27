Left Menu
Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,31,219 with 613 fresh cases; toll mounts to 3,853

On Sunday, the city had reported 1,075 fresh COVID-19 cases. Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin released on Monday afternoon showed. According to the Monday bulletin, the death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 3,853 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,31,219. The death toll stood at 3,827 on Sunday..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 613 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the national capital's tally to over 1.31 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 3,853, authorities said. On Sunday, the city had reported 1,075 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin released on Monday afternoon showed. The number of active cases stood at 10,994, down from 11,904 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947. According to the Monday bulletin, the death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 3,853 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,31,219.

The death toll stood at 3,827 on Sunday.

