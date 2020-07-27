Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget passed in one-day Goa Assembly session

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic can be taken up after business of the day was completed. He said the budget tabled in the House was an estimated one, and it had to be passed considering the requirements to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:23 IST
Budget passed in one-day Goa Assembly session
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The state budget was passed in the Goa Assembly on Monday amid noisy scenes after an adjournment motion brought by the opposition was not admitted by the speaker. Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had moved the adjournment motion to keep aside business of the day to discuss the COVID-19 situation, the rejection of which brought opposition MLAs to the well of the House.

Even as Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress MLAs and an Independent legislator continued to demand that the adjournment motion be allowed, the Rs 21,056 crore budget, tabled during the last session on February 6, was passed in the Assembly. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic can be taken up after business of the day was completed.

He said the budget tabled in the House was an estimated one, and it had to be passed considering the requirements to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The CM said he was optimistic the economic situation would the normalise in the days to come.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-China's economy seen growing 2.2% in 2020, weak demand, U.S. tensions cloud outlook

Chinas economy is expected to recover steadily in the rest of the year, boosted by stimulus measures to reverse the damage from the coronavirus crisis, but weak global demand and rising Sino-U.S. tensions are key risks, a Reuters poll showe...

BCCI withdrawing women's team from England tour not negligence: Shantha Rangaswamy

The BCCI withdrawing the womens national team from a tri-series in England is not a case of neglect, Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy asserted on Monday, urging those doubting the boards commitment towards the side to wait for normalc...

Rajasthan HC dismisses BJP MLA Madan Dilawar's writ petition against merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress.

Rajasthan HC dismisses BJP MLA Madan Dilawars writ petition against merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress....

Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in Indonesia

Indonesia announced on Monday that its confirmed number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 100,000, the most in Southeast Asia, as an official said the government still doesnt know when the outbreak will peak. The health ministry announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020