Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya discharged after testing negative for COVID-19

The 46-year-old actor’s husband, Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed the news on Twitter. "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. Indebted forever.” Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter were shifted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital on July 17, almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:19 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya discharged after testing negative for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit:

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Monday tested negative for COVID-19 and were discharged from a city hospital here. The 46-year-old actor's husband, Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home," Abhishek tweeted. The 44-year-old actor added that he and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, are still under the care of medical staff at the Nanavati Hospital's isolation ward.

"My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever." Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter were shifted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital on July 17, almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19. Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek were admitted to the hospital on July 11. The father-son duo has been sharing health updates with their fans on various social media platforms.

In a lengthy blog post over the weekend, Amitabh opened up about the mental health struggles COVID-19 patients face as the virus robs them of actual human contact. "The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the COVID patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human for weeks. There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care but they ever appear in PPE units," the screen icon wrote.

The actor said he sings to himself in the night. "In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room, I sing .. eyes shut in attempted sleep .. there is no one about or around .. and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the Will of the Almighty there is release(sic)." Last week, the Bollywood veteran had also dismissed reports that he had finally tested negative for coronavirus, calling the piece of news "an incorrigible lie".

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida varsity makes self-sanitising gloves, devices that alert user on social distancing breach

Researchers at a private university in Uttar Pradeshs Noida have developed smart devices that raise alarm when social-distancing norms are breached and a user touches their face, besides designing gloves that dispense sanitiser automaticall...

Celebrate Eid adhering to all health ministry guidelines on COVID-19: Jamiat to Muslims

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday urged members of the community to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha adhering to all Union Health Ministry guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic. Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said that in view ...

SC reserves order on PIL to transfer PM CARES contributions to disaster relief fund

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan...

In January, we had only one centre for COVID-19 testing; now there are about 1,300 labs operating in country: PM Narendra Modi.

In January, we had only one centre for COVID-19 testing now there are about 1,300 labs operating in country PM Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020