24 arrested for organising party in Port Blair hotel

Twenty-four persons were arrested in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for organising a party at a hotel, violating the guidelines related to COVID-19, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, police raided hotel TSG Emerald in Phoenix Bay area of Port Blair on Sunday night, they said.

It was found that total 91 people, including women and children, were gathered there on the occasion of the formation of a new committee of Lions Club, Port Blair. Besides, cold mortuary boxes and masks were also to be distributed, police said. Twenty-three members of the club, including its president M P Shaktivel who organised the gathering in violation of the guidelines, were arrested, they said.

The manager of the hotel was also arrested, police said. Those arrested were booked under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.