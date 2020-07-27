Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice Adm MA Hampiholi takes charge as commandant of Indian Naval Academy

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi took over as the Commandant of Indian Naval Academy on 12 June 2020. During his tenure, the Academy saw a marked transformation in infrastructure and training facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:31 IST
Vice Adm MA Hampiholi takes charge as commandant of Indian Naval Academy
Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi was accorded a warm send-off, with the traditional ‘Pulling Out’ ceremony. Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, AVSM, NM handed over charge as the Commandant, Indian Naval Academy (INA) to Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, AVSM, NM after a successful tenure of over 13 months, today, Monday, 27 July 2020.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi took over as the Commandant of Indian Naval Academy on 12 June 2020. During his tenure, the Academy saw a marked transformation in infrastructure and training facilities. Under the Flag Officer's leadership, on 12 November 2019, INA was bestowed with the President's Colour for rendering 50 years of yeoman service in shaping Naval leaders for Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign Countries. Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi was accorded a warm send-off, with the traditional 'Pulling Out' ceremony.

Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi who has taken over as Commandant is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasala, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the erstwhile College of Naval Warfare, Karanja and the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi. The Flag Officer is a specialist in Anti-Submarine Warfare and has commanded IN Ships Nashak (Missile Vessel), Magar {Landing Ship Tank (Large)} and Talwar (Frigate). His shore commands include Commandant, National Coast Guard, Mauritius from 2003 to 2005 and Commandant, Naval Academy and Commanding Officer, INS Mandovi, Goa from 2007 to 2009. He has the rare distinction of commanding the Indian Naval Academy twice, albeit at different locations and in different ranks.

His important staff appointments include Staff Officer (ASW) at the Local Workup Team (West), Joint Director at Directorate of Personnel at Naval Headquarters, Naval Advisor to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Senior Directing Staff at the Naval War College, Mumbai and Principal Director Staff Requirements at Naval Headquarters.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral in February 2015, he was appointed as the Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resources Development), and thereafter as the Flag Officer Sea Training wef October 2016. He subsequently commanded the Western Fleet as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet from January 2018 to March 2019.

On promotion to the rank of Vice-Admiral on 27 March 19, the Flag officer assumed charge as the Director-General Naval Operations, prior being appointed as the eighth Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. He is a recipient of the Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) and the Ati Vishist Seva Medal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments accelerate in June

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in June and shipments accelerated, but the gains were likely insufficient to avert the deepest plunge in business investment and economic activity since the Great Depre...

Two protesters die after clashes with police in Baghdad - medics, security sources

Clashes between Iraqi protesters and security forces in central Baghdad killed at least two demonstrators overnight, security and medical sources said on Monday.It was the first such deadly incident for months at Tahrir Square, which became...

ICC discussing rescheduling of WTC Test series with Member Nations: ICC GM

The World Test Championship schedule has been thrown haywire by the COVID-19 pandemic and its much-awaited final next year will depend on the number of rescheduled bilateral series after the disruption, ICC GM Cricket Operations Geoff Allar...

Retail vegetable prices spike in Delhi on supply issues, say traders

Retail prices of green vegetables and tomato have soared in the city even as wholesale prices are more or less stable, according to traders. The supply of perishables like tomato and green vegetables from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020