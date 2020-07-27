Vice Adm MA Hampiholi takes charge as commandant of Indian Naval Academy

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, AVSM, NM handed over charge as the Commandant, Indian Naval Academy (INA) to Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, AVSM, NM after a successful tenure of over 13 months, today, Monday, 27 July 2020.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi took over as the Commandant of Indian Naval Academy on 12 June 2020. During his tenure, the Academy saw a marked transformation in infrastructure and training facilities. Under the Flag Officer's leadership, on 12 November 2019, INA was bestowed with the President's Colour for rendering 50 years of yeoman service in shaping Naval leaders for Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign Countries. Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi was accorded a warm send-off, with the traditional 'Pulling Out' ceremony.

Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi who has taken over as Commandant is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasala, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the erstwhile College of Naval Warfare, Karanja and the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi. The Flag Officer is a specialist in Anti-Submarine Warfare and has commanded IN Ships Nashak (Missile Vessel), Magar {Landing Ship Tank (Large)} and Talwar (Frigate). His shore commands include Commandant, National Coast Guard, Mauritius from 2003 to 2005 and Commandant, Naval Academy and Commanding Officer, INS Mandovi, Goa from 2007 to 2009. He has the rare distinction of commanding the Indian Naval Academy twice, albeit at different locations and in different ranks.

His important staff appointments include Staff Officer (ASW) at the Local Workup Team (West), Joint Director at Directorate of Personnel at Naval Headquarters, Naval Advisor to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Senior Directing Staff at the Naval War College, Mumbai and Principal Director Staff Requirements at Naval Headquarters.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral in February 2015, he was appointed as the Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resources Development), and thereafter as the Flag Officer Sea Training wef October 2016. He subsequently commanded the Western Fleet as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet from January 2018 to March 2019.

On promotion to the rank of Vice-Admiral on 27 March 19, the Flag officer assumed charge as the Director-General Naval Operations, prior being appointed as the eighth Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. He is a recipient of the Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) and the Ati Vishist Seva Medal.

(With Inputs from PIB)