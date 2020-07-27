Ashok Gehlot reviews COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday held a meeting with the state health minister Raghu Sharma, Principals of Medical Colleges, among other officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. "Holding a meeting to discuss the situation of COVID-19 in the state through video conference with the health minister, Principals of Medical Colleges, PMOs, CMHOs, doctors, experts and officials," tweeted Gehlot.

448 more cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the past 24 hours, said the State Health Department. With the new cases reported, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 36,878 including 10,124 active cases.

While 26,123 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 631, it added. (ANI)